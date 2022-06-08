CVR: Rights activist alleges exclusion of South East 

A human rights lawyer, Barrister Chukwudi Ezeobika, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of “failure to further extend and Or deploy adequate facilities and personnel for registration of eligible voters in the South-East.”

In a statement on Wednesday Ezeobika alleged “a calculated attempt by government to wilfully and consciously disenfranchise the teeming youth of the South East.”

The statement further said, “With the ongoing revolutionary quest by the Nigerian youths to completely rid themselves of the current crop of recycled, incompetent and corrupt political elites together with their failed promises, the effect of political participation by youths in Nigeria can not be overemphasised.

“However, the heightened level of insecurity in the South-Eastern geopolitical region of Nigeria is bound to be exacerbated by the calculated decision by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC to alienate and or exclude eligible Nigerian youths from the ongoing Voter Registration Exercise.

“The overwhelming and unprecedented number of youths especially those from the South-East region as well as others across the States of the federation queuing in line on a daily basis to register for their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) shows, to a great extent, the failure, ineptitude and or lack of sincerity of purpose on the part of the Commission in its efforts at ensuring that Nigerians are given the opportunity to effectively participate in the scheduled 2023 general elections.

“Furthermore, the inability of Prof. Yakubu Mahmood-led INEC to recognise this ugly trend and quickly deploy adequate personnel and facilities needed to comprehensively carry out and effectively conclude the ongoing voter registration exercise in the South-East calls to question the capacity and or competence of the leadership of INEC as currently constituted, in conducting a free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria come 2023.

“It is pertinent to state that the current deplorable security situation across the States of the federation occasioned by acute ineptitude and gross incompetence of the Buhari-led APC Government will further escalate if immediate steps are not taken by the Commission to reverse this seemingly unlawful and discriminatory trend and ensure that all eligible voters in Nigeria especially those from the South-East region are allowed to register and consequently obtain their permanent voter’s cards before the conduct of the scheduled 2023 general elections.

“This right to vote remains an inalienable right to all eligible youths in Nigerian and as such, must not be violated by a democratic institution such as INEC.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

