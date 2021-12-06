CVR update: INEC declares 4,539,102 registrants for week 9

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released an update on the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).



According to figures posted by the Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in second quarter, week nine of the exercise, as at 7am Monday December 6, 2021, fresh registrants have risen to 4,539,102.

A breakdown of the above figure showed that those who completed online & physical registrations were 2,096,623



Oyekanmi noted that 1,058,786 males completed the registration while the number of females that completed the registration is 1,037,837.

He said the number of Persons Living With Disability who completed their registration was 20,686.

It further noted that online Registration was 853,712 while Physical registration 1,242,911

The figures also indicated that those between 18- 34 years were 1,494,479.

