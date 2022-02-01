CVR update: INEC records 5.3m new registrants

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that in the third quarter, week four of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), the number of fresh registrants was 5,353,744.

The commission also stated that the number of those who completed online and physical registration was 2,805,089.

According statistics released on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, the number of males who completed the registration was 1,414,675 while the females were 1,390,414.

Also, the commission said the number of People Living With Disability (PWDs) is 25,523, stating that 1,148,631 PWDs registered online while the number that did physical registration was 1,656,458.





The statement further said that there were 1,950,623 youth registrants whose ages ranged between 18- 34.

To pre-register online, the commission directed members of the public to visit: https://cvr.inecnigeria.org.