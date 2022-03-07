CVR update: INEC registers another 6.6 million in 3rd quarter week 9

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the number of fresh registrants in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

According to figures released on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman Rotimi Oyekanmi, in the third quarter week 9 as at 7am on Monday 7th March 2022, the figure of fresh registrants clocked

6,615,192 (Six million, six hundred and fifteen thousand, one hundred and ninety two).

The statement noted that completed registration is 3,707,233 and further classified into

Online registration which figure is 1,539,618, and physical registration which 2,167,615.

The statement further released number of male registrants as 1,863,963, the number of female registrants as 1,843,270 while the number of people living with disability is 31,517.

Also the figure of youth registrants between the age of 18 and 34 is 2,569,852.

