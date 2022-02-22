CVR update: INEC registers over 6m fresh voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released fresh figures on the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The commission said that in the third quarter, week 7, as at 7am, Monday 21st Feb 2022, the number of fresh registrants was 6,082,639

According to figures released by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, completed registration stood at 3,329,204.

This figure comprised online registration which stood at 1,373,240 and physical registration which stood at 1,955,964.

The number was also classified the registrants into male, female and People Living with Disability (PWDs).

While the number of the male registrants stood at 1,675,318 the female is 1,653,886 and PWDs 28,711.

The number of youth ranging from 18- 34 years stood at 2,310,554

