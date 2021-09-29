Cyberchain conference to educate people on digital economy regulations

The Chief Executive Officer Cyberchain Consult, Mr Jude Ozinegbe has said that Cyberchain 2021 conference will provide opportunity for people to understand the technology at a professional level and gain more knowledge on the benefits of blockchain.

Ozinegbe, a digital transformation and Blockchain expert who disclosed this in Lagos during a media parley said blockchain is the leading technology world over, with related fields like digital currencies and Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

He said for one to be a leader in this field, he needs to take a step further to understand the technology at a professional level.

He said that the two day conference would hold in Lagos at oriental hotel between 19 and 20 November 2021.

He said that on the first day of the event, a lot of issue on NFT, DeFi, Game Fi, Cryto regulations, several blockchain use cases, cyber securities among others would be discussed to enable participants have deeper knowledge on how they operate.

Describing this year as Nigeria’s most engaging Cybersecurity and Blockchain Conference, he said issues regarding regulation of the digital economy would be discussed at the event.

Admitting that this is time to hamonise cyberseurity and Blockchain, he said with the launching of digital currency in the country by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on October 1, 2021, and increase in fraudulent activities in the system, there is need to have strong security devices that will make it difficult for cyber attacks on companies and individual documents.