Cybercrimes: NCC launches incident response facility

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has inaugurated an incidence response facility aimed at addressing incidences of cybercrimes, protecting telecoms infrastructure and encouraging increased participation in nation’s digital economy.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) at the commissioning of the project in Abuja, recently, described the Center as a strategic step in boosting cyber security in Nigeria.

He commended the Board and Danbatta-led management of the Commission for ensuring successful implementation of the project.

“The creation of the Center is in line with the provisions of the National Cyber security Policy and Strategy (NCPS) document published by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), which was recently updated and launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in February 2021. In keeping with the principles enshrined in the policy, each sector is expected to establish a sectorial Computer Incident Response Team (CSIRT) that provides requisite services to the constituents within that sector,” the minister said.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), who was represented at the event by Brigadier General, Samad Akesode said, NCC has taken a step in conformity with the highest standards and international best practice, which aligns with the requirement of the Cyber crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015, by establishing the CSIRT.

He added that, it will help the federal government in mitigating any risk that will emanate as the country embraces advanced technology to facilitate digital transformation in the country.

On his part, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC Prof Umar Danbatta stated that, considering the increasing growth in Internet usage, especially as a consequence of the outbreak of the pandemic, the Commission observed a rise in cyber incidents and criminal activities.

“Thus, the Commission recognizes that with the borderless nature and pervasiveness of these incidences, relentless and concerted attention is required to protect Internet users as well as the Critical National Information Infrastructure and ensure they are resilient.

