Cybersecurity Hackathon set to discourage fraudulent activities

A digital transformation and Blockchain expert, Mr Jude Ozinegbe has said that the cyber security Hackathon is targeted at Nigerian youths as part of efforts to cut down an unhealthy cyber activities in the country.

Ozinegbe who is the Chief Executive Officer/ Converner Cyberchain Consult made this statement in Lagos while briefing Journalists on the forth coming Cyberchain 2021 Conference.

He said the two day conference which will take place between 19 and 20 November will provide opportunity for Nigerian youths to showcase their expertise in Technology operation.

Ozinegbe said that the registration process for the competition which would be opened to the public on October 3, 2021 is more tasking and challenging.

He said that the process will last only for three days, adding that contestants are expected to pass through different stages before completing their registration form.

He said with full registration, the contestants would have the chance of participating in the final stage of the competition.

He said the competition was part of the company’s private social responsibility, adding the first, second and third winners at the end of the game would receive $1000, $500 and $300 respectively while the forth and fifth position will go home with consolation prices.

He explaned that the hackathon initiative was a collective effort to clean our society and reduce the activities of hackers from the nation’s financial system.

Also speaking, Mr Deji Adepoju, representative from Cyber Security company said, “ As we are advancing into digital economy, we need to embrace security to avoid any form of cyber attack.