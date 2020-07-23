Dabban old students to hold AGM Aug 2

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Dabban Old Students Association (DOSA) has been scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 2, 2020 – a day after the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration at the school premises.

A statement issued by DOSA Public Relations Officer, Baba M Dabban and signed by its president, Rt. Hon Umar Musa Ma’ali, indicated that the AGM will hold as earlier agreed by the association.

He, therefore, urged all members to endeavour to attend as important issues concerning the development of the school would be discussed.

According to him, the new drafted constitution of the association would be presented for discussion and adoption.