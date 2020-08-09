Dabiri-Erewa mourns Williams, UK-based real estate player

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described the death of a UK-based Nigerian,Dr Dapo Williams, as an irreparable loss to his family, Nigeria and the UK communities.
Dabiri-Erewa in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun on Sunday, described
Williams as a quintessential gentleman, a worthy patriot , and highly respected leader in the UK Nigerian Diaspora community as well as in Nigeria .
The NIDCOM boss said the late Williams was a worthy agent of change in all facets of life and humanity and pioneer Chairman of Nigerian Think Tank Group (NTTG).
“A selfless man , who always puts the needs of others before his. He was on the frontline of mobilising support from Nigerians in Diaspora to assist government efforts in battling Covid-19 pandemic as a member of the Nigerian Diaspora Covid-19 Eradication support group”, she said.
Dabiri-Erewa prayed unto God to give his family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss and grant him eternal rest.
The 61-year-old erudite scholar was a multiple Masters degree holder with a Ph.D from University of Salford and had numerous professional certificates from several prestigious institutions including Harvard Busines School and University of Cambridge.
Until his death, Williams was a real estate practitioner with over 30 years of experience in the building maintenance industry and a highly respected community leader in the United Kingdom.
He was also an expert in the oil and gas, automobile products retailing, construction, education, employment, legal advice and guidance industry sectors.
