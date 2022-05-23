Daily Independent’s Jide Oyekunle emerges chairman FCT Correspondents Chapel

The Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, has elected a staff of Daily Independent Newspapers, Jide Oyekunle, to pilot affairs of the Chapel for the next three years as chairman.

Oyekunle, who succeeded Philip Nyam of New Telegraph Newspapers, had served the Chapel as secretary for two terms prior to his election as chairman, weekend in Abuja.

Blueprint reports that the Chapel chairman, emerged unopposed alongside Grace Ike of the Silverbird Group as vice chairman; Raphael Oni of Diplomat Magazine as secretary; and Emmanuel Ehijene of Plus TV as treasurer.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration, assured colleagues of his resolve to tackle harassment of journalists by security operatives, as well as wage war against fake journalists in the FCT.

He stated that the outgoing executive, “rescued the Chapel three years ago from the hands of those who wanted to trade with it and bring the image and reputation of our noble profession into disrepute.

“Today we do not regret any of our action because we have put the Chapel on the path of honour. I am proud and happy to tell you that we are one of the vibrant, active, and performing Chapels in the FCT Council.

“We have organised and participated in different novelty football matches and table tennis tournaments and won medals, though we did not win the trophy.

“We have organised intellectual programmes such as lectures, symposia, correspondents roundtable, medical check-ups and health talk for our members. We achieved these within three years despite the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Speaking further he said the Chapel, under his leadership, would focus on training and capacity building for members, just as he expressed determination to stamp out fake journalism and tackle acts of violence targeted at journalists by security operatives in the territory.

Speaking during the unauagurarion of rhe new executive, the Chairman, NUJ FCT, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche, congratulated the newly elected officers, just as he commended the ongoing executive, led by Nyam, for making the Chapel vibrant after a period of inactivity.

He noted that the executive had a 90-day window to organise a bye-election into the offices of the Assistant Secretary, the Financial Secretary, and the Internal Auditor, following the disqualification of aspirants for these positions over failure to meet provisions of the NUJ Constitution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

