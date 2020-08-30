Dakkada Tower tallest in downside of Niger -A’Ibom govt boasts

The Akwa Ibom state Government, Weekend, said that its 21 storey building structure also known as the Dakkada Tower is the tallest in the downside of Niger.

It said that the project currently at 95% completion was delayed by the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic and would be commissioned on December.

The Commissioner for Special duties, Mr Okpulum Ette disclosed this during an oversight function of members of the House Committee on Special Projects, Monitoring/implementation and Aviation development in Uyo.

Ette stated that the 21-storey-building is well equipped with up-to-date facilities as well as level space of about 600 square meters at each of the floors and super cyber securities.

He said that over 60 percent of investors and some companies have expressed interest including NNPC and DPR for office space adding that close to five floors have been booked already.

The Commissioner, who noted that the project would boost the internally generating revenue of the state, said that government cannot invest its huge resources on project that cannot maximize profits.

He said that as the state is expecting influx of companies, the security apparatus would be strengthened to provide conducive and comfortable environment for business.

“This is the tallest building in the downside of the Niger, it is almost ready for commissioning and commencement of businesses.

“We will take maximum of three months to put in the finishing touches and another one month to test-run all the electricals and mechanical installations.

“On the commercial aspects of this building, I can authoritatively say that right now we have more that 60% tenants and I still have expression of interest on my desk.

“NNPC and DPR have booked close to five floors because they want to move critical departments down”,he said.

In his response, the Chairman of the committee and Member representing Ibesikpo state constituency, Hon. Aniekan Uko commended the Commissioner on delivering on the mandate in which he was entrusted with.

Uko, who also praised Governor Udom Emmanuel led administration for putting in the available resources for the completion of the Tower amidst the current economic reality, noted that the edifice would bring the international community into the state.

As part of their oversight function, the team also visited the international worship center and the airport terminal where they expressed satisfaction over the nearly completion of the projects, adding that the administration would certainly complete its projects before the end of its tenure.

