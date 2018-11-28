Dalung celebrates Super Falcons’ 2019 World Cup ticket

The Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung has praised Nigeria’s Super Falcons for picking one of the two 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup tickets billed for France.

The Super Falcons defeated the Lionesses of Cameroon 4-2 on penalties after the match ended goalless in extra time to also advance to the final of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations at the Accra Sport Stadium In Ghana and also a World Cup ticket .

Barrister Dalung congratulated the players for their hard fought victory describing the game as a nail biting semi final.

“The match went into extra time and penalties and that showed how difficult it was for the girls to achieve success. The Super Falcons were determined and disciplined and qualified for the final through hard work, team work and their doggedness.

“I am happy with the team and the technical crew for putting Nigeria on the global map once again with their qualification for the World Cup next year. However, the final test comes on Saturday when they play the last and decisive game. They have won this competition a record eight times and I have no doubt that they will bring back the trophy to Nigeria for keeps.”

Barrister Dalung is currently in Tokyo Japan attending a ‘Country Meeting’ with Tokyo 2020 organizers, where countries are expected to make final decisions on their participation at the next Olympics.

The final of AWCON comes up on December 1, 2018 at 5pm