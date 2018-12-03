Dalung thumbs up African Champions

Nigeria’s Sports Minister Barrister Solomon Dalung says the Super Falcons of Nigeria remain the best women’s football team in Africa.

This followed their victory in another hard-fought final of the Africa Women Cup of Nations against South Africa’s Bayana Bayana on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was also the first time the winner of the competition was decided through penalties.

Barrister Dalung expressed happiness and congratulated the team for their display of hard work.

“Congratulations to the Super Falcons of Nigeria. Your supremacy in African football has been reaffirmed with this victory over South Africa and winning the competition for a record ninth time.

“Though the victory was a difficult one, it was a sweet revenge against South Africa who they lost to in the opening match. “