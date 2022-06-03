Damasak: Bagudu, Zulum tour Borno’s 3,000-hectare rice farm

Governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Bagudu, and Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state embarked on tour of 3,000-hectare rice farm in Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar local government area on Wednesday.

The mega farm is one of Zulum’s ongoing programmes in agriculture.

The farm’s location, Damasak, is on the fringes of Lake Chad and it was one of Boko Haram’s strongholds before it was liberated by the Nigerian military.

During the tour, Governor Bagudu addressed farmers, explaining purpose of his visit.

“Let me say how honoured I am to be standing here in Damasak to support my brother. When he told us the big story, I asked him, ‘can you take me along with you (to Damasak)?’ We always celebrate him (Zulum) and appreciate what he is doing for Borno state and the entire Nigeria. His doggedness and courage explains why I joined him in coming to see this (farm in Damasak), among other efforts he is doing in returning normalcy to Borno state and indeed normalcy to Nigeria”, Bagudu said.

Still addressing farmers, Governor Bagudu said he had met with Mr President, “I told him about Borno’s rice farm which he noted. Mr President was happy with the news.”

In his response, Governor Zulum stated that over 30,000 hectares have so far been cultivated across the state.

He cited the reactivation of irrigation farming programmes around Lake Alau, Baga, Nguro Soye in Bama and some liberated communities across the local government areas.

Zulum said the activation of irrigation activities have increased Borno’s local sourcing of vegetables rather than having to bring from other parts of the country.

The two governors returned to Maiduguri from where Bagudu departed.

The governors traveled to Damasak alongside former Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Tijjani, who played a key role in some of Borno’s agricultural programmes. There were the Zulum’s special adviser on Agriculture, Ali Audu, and a director of Irrigation, Mohammed Shettima.

