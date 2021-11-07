Dan Darman Kabi hails Emir of Argungu on 25th anniversary

The Dan Darman Kabi, Alhaji Francis Ibrahim Ogboro, has congratulated His Royal Highness Alhaji Samaila Muhammadu Mera, the Emir of Argungu, Kebbi state on the celebration of his 25 years on the throne.

Dan Darman, while expressing his profound happiness on the memorable occasion, said he was elated to see one of the most vibrant traditional rulers celebrate his 25 years on the throne.

“I pray Almighty Allah continue to bestow on him and his emirate the wisdom, foresight, and the generous heart to continue his patriotic, humanitarian gestures across the country and also bless him with many uncountable twenty-five years ahead. May Allah reward his steadfastness to keep Nigeria one and protect its citizens from all human endangered calamities,’’ he stated.

Dan Darman further applauded the selfless efforts of the Emir in ensuring that the current Covid-19 pandemic is effectively tackled and defeated in his emirate, his state, and across the country. He said may his true love for his people and all Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion sustain and propel the nation forward as a great nation with diverse people.

“I am greatly happy and proud to be associated with this amiable Nigerian whose noble ideas and vision has remained of the most encouraging and inspiring from a traditional ruler I have come across. I am equally happy to be associated with his distinguished emirate. God bless the Kabi emirate, God bless Kebbi state and its people and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’’ he added.

