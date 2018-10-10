Dan-iya remains PDP guber candidate in Sokoto – Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sokoto State chapter chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, yesterday vehemently debunked speculation that the name of the party’s 2019 governorship flag-bearer, Alhaji Mannir Daniya, has been substituted.

The chairman, who dispelled the rumour in Sokoto that Dan-iya had been substituted by Gov.

Tambuwal after he failed to secure party’s presidential ticket, described the claim as unfounded.

Instead, the chairman stated that Daniya remains the party’s 2019 governorship candidate for now but was quick to note that there could be substitution as there was still time to substitute candidate, according to the law.

The chairman said the party would formally announce any change if any in future noting that substitution had processes which must be complied with based on electoral guidelines.

Further, Milgoma said party members are still united and would continue to support any person that emerged victorious during the concluded primaries and urged loyalists to work toward ensuring maximum success of all party candidates in coming elections.

Milgoma explained that the event held on October 7 at the state party headquarters was to express Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s appreciation over the support he enjoyed at the PDP Presidential primary election in Port Harcourt.

It would be recalled that speculations were going round that the party had conducted fresh primary and produced Tambuwal as governorship candidate at the 11th hour on Oct. 7, to comply with INEC deadline on conducting primary election.

(NAN)

