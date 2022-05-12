Dana Air bemoans looming Jet-A1 scarcity

Nigeria domestic carrier Dana Air, has warned of the effects of a resurgence of scarcity aviation fuel JetA1 across the country’s airports and affirmed that its operations have been impacted by the hiccups in purchasing the commodity.

The airline management noted that despite the challenges, the safety of its customers remains paramount and appealed to passengers to show understanding should they experience any delays in their flight schedule.

The airline communications manager, Kingsley Ezenwa noted that “Unfortunately, we are again witnessing the scarcity of Jet A1 fuel across the airports in Nigeria, which has in some cases, caused recent flight delays.

“Our commitment towards offering a convenient and reliable schedule has never been in doubt and has always been centered on setting new standards in customer experience and redefining air travel and this communication is to reassure you that we have the commitment of our fuel partners to service our requirements, and that we will continue to offer you competitive fares for your business and leisure travels.

“You remain at the center of everything we do and your confidence in us is the reason we keep progressing and consolidating our collective efforts.

“Our determination to make Dana Air one of Nigeria’s most reliable and customer friendly airlines remains sacrosanct with a commitment to maintain our safety standards, operational efficiency, and schedule reliability.

“We crave your understanding and thank you once again for choosing Dana Air. We look forward to welcoming you on board very soon.

“Again, please accept my assurance that we are doing everything possible to keep you flying as per published schedules.”

