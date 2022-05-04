Dana Air confirms plane cut fire

Domestic carrier, Dana Air, has explained that the crew of it aircraft with registration number 5N JOY operating flight 9J 344 from Port Harcourt to Lagos on Tuesday 2nd of May 2022 aborted the flight which was set to take off when the pilot in command noticed an anomaly he queried with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) before embarking on a ramp return.

The airline, which said the exercise was in line with the management’s strict safety operating procedures disclosed that the return impacted on the plane brakes as a result of the aborted take off which also affected the aircraft tyres resulting in a spark off while the aircraft was taxiing to repark.

The airline Corporate Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa explained that all the 50 passengers onboard the aircraft disembarked safely just as Dana Air maintenance team immediately grounded the aircraft pending the conclusion of their investigations.

He added “Once again, we sincerely apologize to all the passengers on the flight for the inconveniences caused due to the eventual cancellation of the flight.

At Dana Air, the safety of our passengers and crew will remain a top priority in all aspects of our operations and we will continue to operate in accordance with the civil aviation regulations and global best practices.”

