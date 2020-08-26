Dana Air increases frequency to Abuja, re-introduces Owerri, P/Harcourt to Abuja

One of Nigeria’s leading airlines Dana Air has announced that it will introduce additional flights between Abuja and Lagos and commence Lagos to Owerri, Port Harcourt to Abuja from August 28, 2020.

Commenting on the airline’s increase in frequency, the Accountable Manager of Dana Air, Obi Mbanuzuo said, “We introduced these additional flights based on the feedback from our guests and popular demand for flights at specific times and we are also delighted that our guests have embraced the safety measures we have in place for them.”

According to him, “The additional Lagos to Abuja flight will depart at 8am, 11.50am, 3.40pm and 5.30pm, while the Abuja to Lagos flight will depart at 9.55am, 1.50pm, 5.30pm and 7.25pm.”

“Lagos to Owerri will depart at 7.10am, while Owerri to Lagos will depart at 8.45am. Lagos to Port Harcourt will now be at 10.30am while Port Harcourt to Lagos will depart at 3.35pm. Port Harcourt to Abuja daily flights will be at 12.05pm, and Abuja to Port Harcourt will depart at 1.45pm.”