Dana Air win double security awards

Domestic carrier, Dana Air and the company’s Chief Security Officer recently cart home the Best Security Conscious airline and Best Security Conscious Chief Security Officer at a Security Conference and Awards ceremony put together by International Institute of Professional Security.

Director General of the Institute, Dr Tony Ofoyetan, stated that ”we commend the awesome efforts of Dana Air in ensuring passenger safety and comfort over the years in the Nigerian airspace”.

”In recognition of Dana Air’s safety and security record, and the efforts of her Chief Security Officer, Mr Edwin Ossai, the institute is giving an award of excellence as the Best Security Conscious Airline and the distinguished Security Personnel Awards respectively.”

The airline’s Abuja station Manager, Ms Anthonia Aneke said the airline remains resolute in ensuring the safety, comfort and security of its passengers.

”We appreciate this award and this surely encourages the entire team to keep up not just the efforts and achievements thus far, but the eagle eye views with which we have ensured the safety and security of our customers.”

The award is the second security excellence award that the airline is receiving from the institute, the first was won 2015.