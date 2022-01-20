Dana offers passengers N23,000 on Enugu, Owerri routes

Domestic carrier Dana Air1 said as part of measures to appreciate and encourage its Business Class customers, the airline will offer an automatic Silver Card membership and 9000 executive miles to all its Business Class flyers all through the first quarter of 2022.

Specifically, the airline disclosed its introduction of a flash fare of N23,400 strictly for customers travelling from Lagos to Owerri and Enugu.

Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Obi Mbanuzuo said; ”this promo is to encourage and appreciate our business class customers to fly more, spend less, and enjoy the benefits of the silver membership of Dana Miles and for every business class ticket you book in the first quarter of this year, you get 9000 miles free which is really exciting.”

”The Silver Card holders get loads of additional benefits from free tickets to more miles, more excess baggage allowance and with this additional offer of 9000 executive miles, they can get a lot of things done for free using their Dana Miles account which also includes paying for excess baggage for their friends and family with their miles, upgrade from economy class ticket to business class, not leaving out huge discounts at partner stores and outlets.”

Speaking further on the massive reward drive for Dana Miles members, Obi said, we have other existing promos for our Dana Miles members like new members get 9000 miles and those who book their tickets at our Silverbird outlet in Lagos also get 9000 miles instantly.”

”We have also introduced a flash fare of N23,400 for customers travelling from Lagos to Owerri and Enugu. We did N18,000 in December and now N23,400, so our customers are advised to plan their trips early, and visit our website as fast as possible to get this fare,” he added.