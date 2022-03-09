Danbatta to chair Int’l Women’s Day lecture

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, will chair a public lecture to mark the 2022 International Women Day (IWD) in Kano State, in recognition of his tremendous contribution and support towards promoting the course of women development.

The lecture with the theme: ‘Break the Bias’, slated for March 10, 2022 at the Sa’adu Zungar Auditorium Complex, Mambayya House, Gwammaja, Kano by 10.00 a.m. prompt, is being organised by The Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF).

KCSF is the umbrella body of over 200 Civil Society Organisations (CSO) in the state, working on human right protection, good governance, gender equality, peace building and sustainable development.

Other collaborating partners of KCSF in hosting the programme include the Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies, Bayero University, Kano, Women and Orphans Development Network (WORDNET), International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and Positive Pathway Initiative (PPI).

“In recognition of your tremendous contribution and support towards promoting the course of women development in the State, we write, most respectfully, on behalf of the collabor.ating partners, to invite you to serve as the Chairman of the occasion,” KCSF said in a letter addressed to the EVC.