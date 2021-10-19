Danbo Schools’ quest for qualitative education

Amidst the falling standard of education in Nigeria is the succour from Danbo international Schools. For the good people of Kaduna state and environs, the name of the school which continues to ring bell is synonymous to qualitative education delivery.

The school in the last four decades, to the satisfaction of parents, guardians and educationists, has become a force to reckon with in delivering sound and qualitative education.



Danbo International Schools was founded in 1981. It set out to fulfil the need for advanced education for children at a time the prevailing system did not provide enough. These children were not given any opportunity for real academic involvement or prepared for any engagement in academics, social or public morals.



Interestingly, this unfortunate trend has been reversed courtesy of the school’s commitment to create conducive atmosphere for learning. Students arefully groomed to navigate the challenges of the modern world. For the students who attended the school and found themselves in other higher institutions of learning both at home and abroad, their talents and exceptional performances have proved the school’s enviable track record of qualitative education.



From its debut, Danbo International Schools has had a reputation for looking outward to the community and theworld at large. Since its founding until now, the school has always stood for freedom and diversity in religious beliefs, social tolerance, equality and students engagement in extracurricular activities.

These are the secrets of its towering popularity. It gives every student a sense of belonging. It treats students equally without discrimination on the basis of social or economy status. This is the tonic that lubricates its academic success. The school was first located at No. 7, Coronation Crescent, opposite Lugard Hall, Kaduna North. In 1986, the school was relocated to Kaduna South.

In 1992, the increasing demand for more education services from the school led to its growth and expansion. Danbo commenced the secondary and boarding school, with residence for students and staff. The journey meant modernisation and change for the school and introduced many possibilities for further improvement.



The school has added multiple buildings dedicated to science and music, installed impressive sports facilities and a multi-purpose hall to accommodate performances in the creative arts. In 2013, the school introduced a building dedicated to Sixth Form studies, enabling the diligent students to prepare for international examinations such as the A levels, TOEFL, IGSCS and more. The new building represents the most recent expression of our optimism for the future.



The eventful journey continues with the launch of Danbo International Schools Abuja in 2019. This allows leverage on its 39 years experience of providing excellent academic and a broad liberal curriculum to students. The campus under the leadership of highly trained professional board of directors, senior management team, management and teaching staff has succeeded in transforming the school into an education hub to the envy of many schools in Northern Nigeria. The school has witnessed high enrollment and boost in qualified teachers in all disciplines.



In every location, Danbo’s focus remains to provide 360º developmental opportunities to students, by offering a nurturing environment with sufficient exposure to international standards. Through this, the school ensures that students excel within the educational system and the hardships of the real world.

Each generation inherits the values of the past and creates those of the future. Danbo International Schools has always aimed to educate students for life, whatever career or calling the future may bring. This ensures that Danboites are found in all walks of life and every profession, such as in medicine, business, social services, science and arts and more.



Ibrahim Mustapha,

Pambegua, Kaduna state

08169056963