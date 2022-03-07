Danfulani now substantive Zamfara APC chair 

Zamfara state All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Tukur Umar Danfulani, was Monday sworn in among the 36 chairmen officially inaugurated at the APC national headquarters.

A statement signed by the state publicity secretary of the party, Yusauf Idris and made available to Blueprint said Tukur and his colleagues across the 36 states of the federation were also administered with the oath of office and allegiance.

He said the inauguration ceremony was chaired by the Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, and the national secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe at the National Secretariat Conference Hall, Abuja.

The party chairmen were charged to promote justice and internal democracy in their respective states.

Governor Bello added that the party manifestos and constitution should be their guiding documents in carrying out all party activities.

He further said the party leadership has successfully conducted all party congresses from ward to the state levels which produced all the 36 chairmen while all the internal crises and wrangling in some state chapters were resolved and the party is now moving towards a landslide victory at the 2023 General Election.

The Zamfara state APC chairman, Danfulani, expressed delight over the development and described it as a milestone at all levels and has made the party more united, stronger and formidable.

He also commended the party national leadership’s doggedness in resolving all the internal crises and bringing all members together.

Tukur further said the APC in Zamfara state is waxing stronger and united as all the stakeholders are now fully settled under the same roof with the sole aim of developing the state and the

party.

He pointed out that except for those insignificant number of members who failed to revalidate their party membership (officially not registered members of the APC) and are bent on destroying the party in the state for their personal interests, APC has no problem in Zamfara.

He added that soon, people of the state will further confirm the full members of the party through the forthcoming national convention.

The chairman also promised to carry all the party members along in all the party activities for the purpose of having a more progressive and developed Zamfara under Governor Matawalle’s administration.