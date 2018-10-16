Danger of playing the religious card By AbdulYassar AbdulHamid

If there is anything that forcefully stunts Nigeria’s growth at this stage, it is the tribal-cum-religious stereotyping politicians and malevolent human rights or activists have adopted as a divide and rule strategy to create more fissures in Nigeria.

They set one tribe or religion against another.

The happening in Plateau State is a clear case in point.

Nigeria has been divided along religious lines more than ever before.

Each camp goes for the jugular of the other.

And most of the followers of the two major religions have been reduced to hate-filled.

Only goodness knows when true Nigerian nationalists will succeed in turning things around.

The chances of being Nigeria a truly united country is a slim one.

Remember the west had predicted the break-up of Nigeria several times before.

One cannot help accusing media and some international organizations for Nigerians’ woes.

They have succeeded in dividing downtrodden Nigerian citizens at the latter’s peril.

The same strategy had been employed in Rwanda and Sudan.

When in Rwanda it had yielded casualties, in Sudan it led to the creation of South Sudan, which is a war-torn today.

While the so called media bulls are window-dressing false and black-painting the truth, some human rights groups are ill-intentioned.

They are doing the bidding of their pay masters, who are hell-bent on a mission to give Nigeria a coup de grace (blow of mercy) – to bury the remnant of once a great nation.

For instance, when the attacks allegedly carried out by herdsmen in different parts of the country were going on especially in the nerve center of herdsmen attacks: Benue, Plateau and Taraba states, many Nigerian media houses, both online and mainstream media, especially the southern media, created a special appellation and took to the streets placing billboards of tribal and religious cards in order to frame a particular religion and tribe they so much hate perhaps.

It is true that there is prejudice in journalism.

However, many well-meaning Nigerian intellectuals had warned of the danger of this dangerous play.

What is good for the goose is good for the gander.

A terrorist, even form the blues, should be called one.

The suspicion is this religious card is effective only in the northern part of the country.

And it is gradually overwhelming the whole region.

A person who was born and raised in the north has no right to pass through some parts of Plateau state.

What a generation! Take for example the recent concluded Lagos State All Progressives Congress governorship primary election.

The Jagaban, Bola Ahmad Tinubu, singlehandedly turned his back on a sitting Christian governor, picked Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the party flag bearer and all the party members including the deputy governor followed suit.

At last Ambode was defeated.

Neither Governor Akinwumi Ambode nor religious bodies there decried any attempt to eclipse Christian hegemony.

Now the dust of “Fulani” herdsmen has subsided.

Ironically the killer herders are on vacation.

The attention of those media houses and human rights groups turned election observers have significantly turned to party primary elections and the much talked-about 2019 general elections.

In this trying time, when Nigeria is trudging, came the search for a top-brass military officer, Major General Idris M.

Alkali, who was declared missing by the Nigerian military.

The issue lacks wider coverage because General Alkali belongs to the wrong religion.

The most interesting thing about this sad development is neither the missing general nor his suspected murderers received either religious or tribal tag in the sickly trending newspaper headlines.

Some media houses skillfully skirted the whole saga.

International organizations – like Amnesty International – have lost their growls.

Perhaps General Idris Alkali’s case is a non-issue – a wrong case at a wrong time.

Of recent, those media and the human rights groups kept on pressurizing the government to secure the release of our dear, innocent “Christian girl” (this is how most of the headlines read), Leah Shariba, the only Christian girl among the 101 abducted school girls in Dapchi, Yobe State.

Conversely, in September Saifura Hussain Ahmad, one of the tree health workers abducted by Boko Haram on March 1, 2018, was gunned down by a member of the “Islamic” State West African Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram to the sheer agony of the viewers.

One surprising thing about this inhuman act is no religion or ethnic card was played.

Who is at the receiving end? Aren’t the poor Nigerians? Perhaps MURIC and the sultanate were not aware of Siafura’s abduction.

From all indications, there are some unseen hands on this earth working unrelentingly to hound poor Nigerian souls to their early graves by hook or by crook.

If things continue this way, I am sure, however sad it may be, the end is not far off.

In this nation one either belongs to the elites or downtrodden.

There is no other way round.

AbdulHamid writes from Kano

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.