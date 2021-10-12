Dangiwa: The passion to transform Katsina state

‘We all cannot be masters and all masters cannot be truly followed’

– Williams Shakespeare in Othello.

The differences between masters and followers are just some few pertinent extra-ordinary positive characters. Yes, I mean just that extra. I am talking about extra diligence, intelligence, and humane lifestyles, charismatic, hardworking, God-fearing, etc. This is why in some cases especially in this present turbulent global community where quest for materialism has become the norm to some visionless, greedy and selfish human-beings. It will indeed take a lot of unpretentious prayers and huge cost for God to give us leaders that could be likened to the leaders of the days of old who in all standard sacrificed their pleasure and gains in order for the society around them to be enhanced.

This is very true because some of our present crop of leaders are not only just visionless, dreamless and directionless but could best be described as men who forced themselves into the corridors of power with magnitudes of flaws. Meanwhile, as time rolls by, days break on others and weeks move into months, months into years and years into decades, so also different things keep evolving. And to meet up with this high wave trend in the developed world, Africa, Nigeria and especially some states in Nigeria need to redefine their leadership styles else, so many of them will be left behind in this era of technological society that the global community is presently migrating into!

Conversely, I would have loved to narrow down this analysis on Africa or Nigeria, in view of the fact that they are seriously behind in the spate of development in the global arena. On the other hand, I also feel as a public affairs analyst, I should be more emphatic in my contextual presentation principally by being guided based on the caption of this piece which is on a renowned achiever and technocrat par excellence with incomparable landmark achievements attached to his pedigree both in the private and public service.

I am talking about a silent technocrat with a heart of gold who in the past years has been greatly deploying his wealth of knowledge, resources, connections and energy to better the lives of every individual that had in one way or the other crossed his path. He is also a man that has so much interest and passion towards the development of Nigeria and especially his hospitable people of Katsina state where he hails from. He is no other than the workaholic, highly principled down-to-earth Architect Ahmed Dangiwa, the incumbent Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

Dangiwa has 30 highly productive years of working experience in real estate development, infrastructure development, banking and management covering private and public sectors. He is a product of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and University of Wharton, Pennsylvania in United States of America. A man whom in view of his humongous intellectual capacity and technical know-how is being presently pressured by the entire people of Katsina state and beyond to take a shot at the 2023 governorship race in Katsina state.

Katsina state, which was created in1987, is lucky to have to have been governed by good leaders unlike many other states that are sitting on top of substantial wealth and yet are not able to develop their people. This is why Katsina state today, in terms of infrastructure development, could be rated as one among the best in Nigeria despite its meagre revenue from the federation account.

All thanks to Katsina stakeholders and the entire indigenes who have always ensured the emergence of visionary leaders. For clarity purpose, in case some political analysts and development experts may see this as a mere praise singing with no fact, let me briefly present the impeccable characters and intellectual capacities of those that had governed Katsina state.

The pioneer governor of Katsina state when it was created by Ibrahim Babangida led millitary junta in 1987, was Alhaji Abdulahi Mukhtar. He successors included Lawrence Anebi Onoja, John Yahaya Madaki, Saidu Barda, Emmanuel Acholonu, Samaila Bature Chamah, Joseph Akaagerger, Umaru Musa Yaradua, Ibrahim Shehu Shema and now, Aminu Bello Masari who was also a onetime Speaker of the House of Representatives. These leaders were not only visionary but were they also applied their God given skills, knowledge and wisdom to positively transform Katsina state during their time either as military administrators or executive governors.

I may be right to say Katsina people are always lucky to have good leaders because of their generosity and hospitality, which have indeed made many Nigerians to hold them in high esteem. Indeed, the people of Katsina state have demonstrated a collective determination to produce leaders with high intellectual prowess, detribalised, hardworking, God-fearing and humane.

Lest I forget, I have confidence that as we approach 2023, when the tenure of the incumbent Governor Aminu Bello Masari will elapse, Katsina state stakeholders and its entire citizenry will no doubt again get it right as usual, by coming out with one voice to elect a highly technocratic personality to continue from where his or her predecessors clogged. For the reason that my unadulterated analysis if taking into serious consideration by Katsina people, I think it will be a grave mistake if they fail to follow their well-known path of always choosing the best to govern them.

Honestly, it will be a grave error for Katsina state people to elect a tout or dummy to govern them in the midst of the uncountable technocrats in their midst who are honestly and firmly working in different capacities across Nigeria, using their intellectual property and leadership prowess to positively turn things around for the benefit of every citizen of Nigeria.

As I conclude, it will be very wrong if I fail to highlight the main subject of this piece, Architect Ahmed Dangiwa, whom as I earlier said is being seriously pressured by many of his acquaintances across Nigeria and especially Katsina people both at home and abroad to vie for the number one position of Katsina state come 2023. In view of the high caliber of people who have governed Katsina state, a good public observer may be right to ask whether Dangiwa possesses the qualities to govern the state.

In all sense, though I am not his media assistant, but as a public affairs commentator and community/human affairs development expert and coupled with the in-depth research I did about his personality, I can boldly say that Ahmed Dangiwa does not only possess the qualities to govern Katsina state but is also eminently qualified to govern most of the powerful countries around the world. Yes, Dangiwa is a technocrat who is well trained and well-educated that if given the chance to serves as the governor of Katsina state come 2023, will definitely deploy his skills to continue to build on the good legacies and noble development strides of his predecessors.

Dangiwa is an empathic leader who sees the progress and development of his people and the society around him as top priorities in every leadership position he held sway even at the moment as managing director, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. He is easily accessible by every Nigerian, particularly his people. He is a selfless leader that has the interest of people at heart and as such he is using his position to greatly empower those around him, especially his people.

He also has the spiritual and the intellectual sagacity to face any challenge or obstacle that may stand on his way to the develop the state. Honestly, if I am to highlight the sterling qualities that are making many Nigerians across borders, especially Katsina state people, to call on Ahmed Dangiwa to vie for the governorship position of Katsina state come 2023, time will definitely fail me! However, I urge you to watch out for my next piece as I bring you the landmark achievements of Ahmed Dangiwa both in the past and presently as the managing director, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

Onoja PhD, public affairs analyst and media consultant, writes from Abuja.

