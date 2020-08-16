Dangote Cement hands over cheques to 20 winners in Ekiti, Abuja, Kano

Dangote Cement Plc has handed cheques to 20 new winners in the ongoing Spell and Win national consumer promo Season 2, with the new millionaires emerging from Ekiti State, Abuja F.C.T. and Kano state.

The winners who were handed the N1 million cheques in ceremonies held in the three cities also received instant bank alerts of the money in their accounts.

Five winners Samson Oyebanjo, Onifade Busola, Akinlua David Akinyemi, Deji-Oni Bunmi and Ige Kehinde Oluwatayo emerged from Ekiti State; ten winners including a husband and his wife emerged in Abuja, while Kano State accounted for five winners, including Grace Ezigbo, Nura Ahmad, Jamilu Salisu, Aminu Bukar Makoda and Bello Aminu.

Speaking at events marking the handover of the cheques, National Sales Director, Dangote Cement Plc. Adeyemi Fajobi, while welcoming the new winners into the millionaires’ club, said the new entrepreneurs will support the economy and create more jobs for the country.

Marketing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, in her speech, said only Dangote Cement has the capacity to inject such huge amounts of money into the economy. Sanni, who said a lot of promos were being promised by some companies under the facade of business promotion that turned out to be scams and decoys contrived to dupe the customers, stated that the ongoing promo was real and impactful.

“The target is to make a minimum of 10 millionaires in every state, only Dangote (Aliko) can do this. His philanthropy knows no bounds. I advise our customers not to wait till dry season before buying Dangote cement. Go, buy and become a millionaire. It is real and achievable if you patronize us”, she stated.