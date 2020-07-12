Dangote Cement kicks off nationwide promo





Previous winners of star prizes in the Bag of Goodies national consumer promo Season 1 done by Dangote Cement Plc in 2019 have expressed huge excitement over the approaching Season 2 version, which is billed to take off nationwide in this month of July.



The star winners, among the 40 lucky individuals across Nigeria who were each presented with a brand new saloon car for their wins in the Season 1 promo, also commended the cement manufacturing giant and its Chairman, Aliko Dangote for transforming their lives for participating in a promo unveiled to improve the lives of 21 million citizens through various prizes won.



Some of the enthusiastic winners, who were contacted by telephone, recalled how their wins in the past promo enhanced their good fortunes, hailed the sincerity of Dangote in handing over the cars to them, and urged Nigerians to participate in the Season 2 promo.



They insisted that the 2019 consumer promo was credible, real and a life-changing experience, and expressed willingness to actively participate in the new Bog of Goodies 2020 Season 2 promo.

The first star (car) prize winner in Season 1 promo, Abraka, Delta State-based cement retailer, Benjamin Igherighe in a phone interview endorsed the BOG2 promo, saying it is real and credible. The cement dealer urged the public to take advantage of the promo to buy cement for their building projects and at the same time stand a chance of winning life-changing prizes from Dangote Cement.



Benjamin said the car has changed his life and business. “People stop me on the road to make inquiries about cement supply and then place orders. It has become a marketing tool which attracts attention and increased sales for me. The branded car has made me an ambassador of Dangote Cement and I keep telling people that the company stands for quality, durability and trust”, he added.



Commending Dangote Cement, he stated that the company is known for doing great things such as giving out trucks to customers, therefor, customers and consumers of cement products should be confident that the promo is real and take advantage of the season to win prizes.