Dangote Cement sustains N173.93bn tax charge for 2021

Dangote Cement Plc has sustained its position as a leading contributor to Nigeria’s economy with a tax charge of N173.93 billion for the financial year ended 31st December 2021.

According to the cement group’s audited results released on the portal of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX), the tax charge represents an increase of 78.7 per cent over N97.24 billion in 2020.

Analysis of the cement company’s financial result for the review year indicated that Group sales volume stood at 29.3Mt, with Nigeria accounting for 18.61Mt while operations in other countries did 10.86Mt. Group revenue was N1,383.6 billion for the full year, made up of N993.34 billion from Nigeria while revenue from across African plants was N397.32 billion, in contrast to the group revenue of N1,034.20 billion in 2020 which constituted of N719.95 billion from Nigeria and N318.68 billion from other African operations.

Dangote Cement recorded a gross profit of N538.37 billion and after-tax profit of N364.44 billion while earnings per share (EPS) rose to N21.24 from N16.14. The directors have proposed a dividend of ₦20.00 per share.

Speaking on the results, Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Cement Michel Puchercos said, “We are pleased to report a solid set of the results for the full year 2021. Group volumes for the year were up 13.8 percent and Group EBITDA was up 43.2 percent, to ₦684.6 billion at a 49.5 percent margin. I am delighted to report that Dangote Cement experienced its strongest year across all line items, with a record PAT of ₦364.4 billion up 32.0 percent.”