Dangote Cement to convert, process waste as alternative fuel

Leading Cement manufacturer in Africa, Dangote Cement Plc says it has intensified measures to curb environmental degradation through the conversion and co-processing of waste as alternative fuel.

The Group Managing Director of the company, Michel Puchercos who disclosed this in Lagos as part of the planned activities to observe the Earth Day, noted that Dangote Cement is committed to protecting the earth through efforts aimed at mitigating environmental degradation.

He remarked that poor waste management is a known environmental challenge on the continent and that “Dangote cement is addressing this problem through co-processing of various alternative fuels. He recalled that last year alone, the Cement Company co-processed 89,000 tonnes of wastes as an alternative fuel, in the form of biomass, scrap tyres, fly ash, spent oil and greases, just to mention a few.

Emphasizing that adequate measures were being taken to checkmate environmental degradation, he lamented the environmental challenges the world faces, which stem from climate change, drought, desertification, deforestation, famine, and violence, improper disposal of solid and chemical waste as well pollution of various degrees.

In his remark, the Head, Alternative Fuel Project, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Peter Anagbe said this year’s Earth Day offers Dangote Cement the opportunity among others to “demonstrate our contribution to sustainable waste management and the inclusion of local communities in our value chain through the Alternative Fuel (AF) Project. This is our response to the UN’s call to action to promote harmony with nature and mother earth.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

