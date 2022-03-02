Dangote Cement’s commitment to climate change yields dividend

Dangote Cement’s commitment to environmental disclosures and sustainability is yielding the desired results with Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) raising its rating from C to B- even as it proposes a dividend of ₦20.00 per share in the year ended December 31, 2021.

The CDP is an international non-profit organization based in the United Kingdom which runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

CDP explained that it raised the rating because of the Company’s commitment to climate change. The upgrade clearly illustrates the progress made by Dangote Cement regarding commitment to transparency and mitigating its carbon dioxide footprint. This is one of the highest ratings in Sub-Saharan Africa and the only Nigeria company rated by CDP.

Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos, in his response to the development said: “We are pleased to be recognised for the progress that we are making in our environmental disclosures and sustainability. The CDP rating upgrade clearly illustrates the steps that Dangote Cement is taking in its commitment to transparency on climate and environmental issues.

According to him, the cement company is focused on making a positive difference, which is “why sustainability is at the core of every part of our business. In addition, our Alternative Fuel Project is at an advanced stage which aims to leverage waste management solutions, reduce CO2 emissions, and source material locally. This year, we co-processed 89,000 tons of waste representing a 60% increase over 2020.”

He added that Dangote Cement is focused on sound governance, saying, “we are leading the way with our commitment to sustainability and best practices. We are driven by the goal of achieving the highest level of governance and building a sustainable brand for all stakeholders. Transparency and consistency are at the core of every part our business culture.”

In its financials for full year ended December 31, 2021, Group sales volume for Dangote Cement stood at 29.3Mt, with Nigeria accounting for 18.61Mt while operations in other countries did 10.86Mt.