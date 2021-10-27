Dangote championing industrialisation in Nigeria-MAN





Given its massive investments in the Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, Dangote Group has been described as a pillar of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.



Speaking on the sideline of the just concluded 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Abuja, the Director-General of the Association, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadiri, said the Dangote Group is championing Nigeria’s industrialization.

“The Dangote Group is clearly a leading member of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria and has been a pillar of support in the fulfilment of our advocacy,” he said.



The DG added: “As chairman of MAN Large Corporations Group, the President of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote plays a very important and strategic role in our organization. He is one of our major sponsors at the 49th AGM and 50th Anniversary celebration.”



He said Mr. Dangote is championing industrialization in Africa through his pan African investments across the continent.

As part of its contribution to the manufacturing sector in Nigeria, the Association yesterday recognized the company with an award.

Meanwhile, President of MAN Engr. Mansur Ahmed was also reelected for the second term as the President of the Association.

In his speech, the President of MAN said his Association will continue to support manufacturers and the government to grow the Nigerian economy.



Speaking earlier, representative of the Dangote Group, Mr. Hashem Ahmed said the company will not rest on its oars, as it would continue to support the government in growing the country’s GDP and creating jobs.

