Dangote fertiliser crucial to agricultural agenda – Nanono

The federal government has called on the Dangote Fertiliser plant in Lagos to assist its agricultural transformation agenda to boost food security in the country.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, who stated this during a facility tour of the Dangote Fertiliser plant in Lagos at the weekend, said the agenda and extension services for small scale farmers, are intended to ensure food security for Nigerians.

According to a release signed by the firm’s Internal Communications Analyst, Roseline Okere, the federal government is convinced Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s investment in fertiliser production would contribute to improved farm yields and agricultural productivity, which are critical to Nigeria’s long-term food security.

Further, the minister said the company’s support is also crucial for the success of the mechanisation scheme which, he said, is expected to cover 632 local government areas across the nation.

“It is very clear that Dangote, in one way or the other, will help in this programme by the federal government,” he said and praised Dangote for keying into the federal government’s Presidential Initiative on Fertiliser, which major aim is to bring down the cost of fertilisers across the country.

“The capacity of Dangote Fertiliser is enough to change the way fertiliser is being used in this country. We are going to complement his efforts and support him in this regard. The challenge of the supply of fertiliser is going to be solved by the Dangote Fertiliser plant. I can now go home and sleep,” he said.

He added that the federal government wants to make sure that Nigerians have enough food to eat. We can only achieve that objective with enough fertiliser in the country. That’s why we consider Dangote Fertiliser as a partner in progress in achieving food sufficiency in the country, he said.

Speaking on the project, the Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development, Dangote Industries Limited, Chief Devakumar Edwin, the plant has a well-equipped fertiliser soil testing laboratory to ensure efficiency of the product for farmers.