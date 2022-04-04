‘Dangote Fertiliser to train over 1m farmers in three years’

Towards enhancing agriculture and creation of jobs, Dangote Fertiliser Limited is to train over one million farmers in the next three years. The training, which is part of the Fertiliser company’s agriculture extension services will involve Spot Demonstrations, Result Demonstrations, Field Demonstrations and Soil Samples Collections.

According to Mr. Uchenna Nwankwo of Dangote Fertiliser, the exercise is designed to instruct farmers on the best practices in fertiliser application. Speaking during his presentation at the Dangote Group Special Day at the ongoing Enugu International trade fair, he added that free samples of Dangote Fertiliser will be used in field demonstrations while the results will be collated at the end of the farming season.

Earlier, the President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr. Jasper Nduagwuike, praised Dangote Industries Limited for the sponsorship of the Enugu International Trade fair adding that the indigenous conglomerate activities are making great impact to the economic development of Nigeria.