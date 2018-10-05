‘Dangote Group exists to serve, satisfy, give succour’

As a World-class organisation, Dangote Group exists to serve and satisfy the people, to give them succor and make it easy for them to attain self reliance and self sufficiency in various ways.

This can be seen in the production of most basic commodities and the establishment of facilities to enhance their lives.

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote stated this yesterday at the Dangote Special Day at the ongoing 13th Abuja International Trade Fair.

Dangote who was represented by Hashem Ahmed the group’s priority is to empower women and youth with funding.

The theme of this year’s fair, “Enhancing SMEs in Agribusiness Through Innovative Technology”, is important as no nation can talk about its economic development without acknowleging the role of SMEs.

“It is indeed wise, in Dangote Group, priority is given to development of small businesses across the country to empower women and youth with funding, massive job creation, training schemes and so on.

“Indeed, SMEs are critical to overall development of the nations’ economy, not only in Nigeria, but the World at large.

“The over-all objective of the President/CE of the Group, Aliko, is to touch lives while complimenting Government effort in growing the economy.

“The government has been strategising and exploring different ways to restore the economy especially following the recession and our role has also been strategic in enhancing the various sectors,” he said.