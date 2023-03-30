Dangote lists N300bn series 1, 2 largest bonds on NGX, FMDQ

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has formally listed its N300 billion Series 1 and 2 bonds issued under the Dangote Industries Funding Plc during a grand listing ceremony at both the FMDQ and the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) in Lagos.

Olakunle Alake, Group Managing Director of Dangote Industries Limited told investors during the listing ceremony that the bonds were primarily for part-financing the Group’s 650,000 bpd refinery project.

He explained that the decision of the Company to issue bonds to raise the required capital for part-financing the refinery projectwas to encourage the participation of Nigerians in the financing of the project. He noted that the bonds remains the largest aggregate local currency bond issuance within a calendar year by any corporate organization in the history of the capital markets.

Alake noted that following very rigorous internal assessment, the management concluded that tapping the local capital markets was inevitable, considering the sheer scale of the project being developed, as well as the existing market volatility.

He said that while the Dangote Group is not new at raising funds in the local capital markets, being a first-time issuer at the holding company level presented a fresh challenge for the Company. However, the challenge was one the management was willing to embrace to ensure the desired outcome was achieved.

Indeed, the reception of the market was buoyed by the strategic importance of the project and its expected impact on the Nigerian economy. Overall, we strongly believe the success of the Series 1 and 2 bond issuances further demonstrates investor confidence in our credit story and the appreciation of the work done by the Group across several key sectors that are crucial to the development of Nigeria and the continent at large.”

Alake pointed out that his company was not new in the business of listing securities on NGX.

“We are therefore conversant with all the listing requirements and promise to be prompt and up to date in that regard. We count on the cooperation and support of NGX and the stockbrokers to meet this important investors’ objective,” Alake said.

Also speaking at the event, the lead Issuing House for series 1 of the bonds and the Chief Executive Officer, of Standard Chartered Capital & Advisory Nigeria Limited, Yemisi Deji-Bejide, expressed appreciation of her organisation to the management of the DIL for reposing so much confidence in Standard Chartered by entrusting it with the responsibility.

