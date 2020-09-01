Dangote promo: Teacher, driver, couple win millions

Primary school teacher, construction site driver and a couple have emerged as new star millionaires in the ongoing Dangote Cement Season 2 Promo.

The ongoing season 2 promo, which started July 15, 2020, will run for 16 weeks, and 1,000 Nigerians are expected to win a star prize of one million naira each, among other prizes which include: tricycles, refrigerators, television sets, generators, Goodies packs, smaller monetary prizes and airtime.

The couple-Olota Mubashiru Kehinde and Mustafa Kafilat Oluwatoyin-said they were shocked, describing the development as the ‘will of God.’

Ms Kafilat said she was a teacher before the pandemic struck which led to the closure of schools, and forcing her to venture into block making business.

It would be recalled that last month a msn and wife were among the lucky entrants into the Dangote Cement Promo Millionaires Club.

One of the star winners, Samson Famuyiwa, 25, yesterday(Tuesday) said he had just arrived from Lagos two months ago as a construction site driver, when all of a sudden, in a single day, he collected the wining alphabets, adding that his two children will be able to attend a better school.

Group Executive Director, Government and Strategic Relations Engr Mansur Ahmed said the promo was part of the effort of the company of giving back to the society, and to support Nigerians during the covid-19 pandemic.