Dangote restates commitment to reduce unemployment in Nigeria

Dangote Industries Limited has restated commitment in contributing to significant reduction in the number of unemployed Nigerians through its various investment.

Speaking at the Dangote Special Day, at the 2021 Lagos International Trade Fair, Group executive director, Commercial Operations, Hajiya Halima Aliko-Dangote said “Our participation at all major trade fairs across the country is a means of demonstrating our firm belief that Chambers of Commerce and Industry occupy a unique position in driving economic development through their activities.

Group chief commercial officer of Dangote Industries, who was represented by Rabiu Umar, said the essence of Lagos International Trade Fair 2021 is woven around the caption, ‘Connecting businesses, creating value’, which is consistent with our drive for innovation and value creation across Africa.

“This informed our belief that participating in this Trade Fair helps us connect to our customers who may not have had the opportunity to visit our offices.”

According to Dangote, moreover, all our participating companies, Dangote Cement, Dangote Fertiliser, Dangote Sugar Refinery and NASCON are sharing the same stand, creating a one-stop shop for people wishing to make enquiries on our products.

“Our expectation therefore is that through this Trade Fair, we will be able to further expand awareness for our innovative products, generate sales, get prospective buyers, improve the image of our brands and open up new markets that will further translate to job creation and overall economic development.”

She added that early this year Dangote emerged as Africa’s Best Brand in a competitive selection process by Brand Africa 100, saying that “The Africa’s Best Brand Award was in recognition of our customer-friendly products. The recognition has gingered us to do more. We have won the most valuable brand award in Nigeria for the fourth consecutive year.”