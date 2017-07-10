Dangote: Sacked 3,000 workers ignite protest in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Abdul’Aziz Yola

Th e sack of over 3000 indigenous workers of Savannah Sugar Company owned by Dangote Group of Companies, has led to protest by the host community. Already, the Gyawana Youths Development Association (GYDA) in Lamurde local government area of Adamawa state, have staged a peaceful protest over the sack. Mr. Simon Ngbali, President of the Association, who led the protest, said the sack was unacceptable to the host community and accused the company of “always disengaging staff without recourse to due process”, describing as inhuman. “Th e formula used by the company in its employment is unjustifi able to the host community. Upon that, most of the indigenous workers are usually fi red at will without cause. “It has become a constant practice where our indigenous sons are sacked without replacing them as enshrined in the employment percentage formula used by the

company. “We, therefore, request the management of the company to re-instate all the sacked workers”. Ngbali also accused the company of environmental degradation in the community, and called for urgent intervention by Chairman of the Dangote Groups, Alhaji Aliko Dangote. He also decried lack of corporate social responsibility by the company to the community, demanding of a befi tting hospital, schools and scholarship to the students. He said that the community would proceed to court, “where these demands were not considered by the company”. Eff orts to speak to Alhaji Sani Dawop, the General Manager, Administration and Human Asset Management on the matter, did not yield result.