Dangote’s $2.5bn fertiliser ‘ll boom nation’s agric sector – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the new $2.5billion 3 million Metric Tonnes capacity per annum state-of-the-art Dangote Fertiliser Urea Plant, with an assurance that the project boost the nation’s agriculture sector.

At the commissioning were some 18 governors including Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ministers, captains of industries as well as prominent traditional rulers.

The plant is located at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos Free Trade Zone within the periphery of the Dangote refinery.

Speaking at the event, Buhari, who was visibly excited, said the coming on stream of the plant would create huge opportunities in the areas of employment, trade, warehousing, transport and logistics.

The Plant, he said, “will greatly create wealth, drastically reduce poverty and secure the future of our nation.”

“In the agricultural sector, another focal point of our economic policy, we expect a boom as fertiliser is now readily available. Many Nigerians who hitherto practiced subsistence farming because of non-availability of necessary inputs can now take up agriculture as a business. We expect a rise of new breed of agropreneurs who will add value to farming and make the nation self-sufficient in food production,” the president said.

While reiterating the administration’s resolve to provide enabling environment for private sector investors to thrive, he said government would continue to improve on infrastructure, power, security and enact relevant laws and regulations that would drive investments in the economy.

He said: “As we all know, good roads contribute to easy movement of goods and services across the nation, thus reducing cost of doing business and improving productivity. We are also rehabilitating our railway lines and building new ones to lessen the burden on our roads and create more effective multi-model transportation networks.”

Earlier, President Dangote Group Aliko Dangote described the new plant as a game changer, as it has the capacity to make Nigeria become self-sufficient in fertiliser production, with spare capacity to export to other markets in Africa and the rest of the world.

He added that already, Dangote fertiliser has reached the markets in the USA, Brazil and Mexico.

He said the fertiliser plant, which is the largest granulated Urea fertiliser complex in Africa, occupying 500 hectares of land, “was built at a cost of $2.5 Billion, and is expected to reduce drastically level of unemployment and youth restiveness in the country through employment opportunities. To him, the plant is expected to generate new jobs with top quality fertiliser being available and in sufficient quantities for the farmers.”

“This breed of agroprenuers will take to farming on large scales, providing food and raw materials for our industries,” he added.

“Studies have shown that applying the right fertiliser to the soil will boost productivity. This service is to cover all the geopolitical zones, and will surely change agricultural landscape in the country by transforming farming into a lucrative profession.

“Dangote Fertiliser is working with Farmer Associations, Corporate Farmers, NPK Blenders, NGO/development partners and State Governments all over Nigeria, and governments across Africa and beyond who are looking for sustainable approach to improving soil quality and farm yields,” he explained.

Also in his remarks, Governor Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) Godwin Emefiele said Nigeria was indeed indebted to Aliko Dangote for his giant stride to add value to the nation’s economy.

“It is great that a Nigerian has taken not just this great initiative of helping to solve our perennial problem of importing petrochemical products including fertiliser but has taken advantage of the emerging huge market opportunity presented by recent global developments,” Emefiele said.

Emefiele commended President Buhari for providing all the support needed to put in place economic policies that would reverse the trend of the doldrums, pointing out that the completion of the fertiliser plant is a stellar example of the realisation of the vision.