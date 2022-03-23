Dangote’s new fertilizer plant’ll save Nigeria forex – Buhari

President Mohammadu Buhari said the newly commissioned Dangote fertilizer plant will make Nigeria less dependent on other countries for fertilizer and that the initiative will save the country lots of foreign exchange (forex).

The president further praised Aliko Dangote, saying he is singularly, the second highest employer of labour in the country after the Federal Government (FG).

“This is a good development because it will help increased forx accretion to the country’s foreign reserves and reduce the importation of fertilizer”, said Bihari.

President reiterates his government’s commitment on providing the enabling environment and partnership for businesses to survive. According to him, government is building railway lines for effective transport services.

The president also commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for supporting the fertilizer project to make it a success.

Dangote explained that the fertilizer project alone is sitting on a 500 hectare of land. The size of the land, according to him, in a lay man understanding is equivalent to 1.235 football fields.

He added that a total of$2.5 billion was used in its development. He however explained that the project will not only earn the country foreign exchange, but will help employ the teeming youths who have no jobs.

Dangote also personally acknowledged the contribution made by CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele. He said the governor has encouraged a lot at different points.

For the farmers, Dangote said, unlike before when farming was regarded as meant for the poor, the narratives have changed as farming will now become a rewarding business.

The minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Niyi Adebayo said the project is a great achievement, not only for Dangote but the country as whole.. He expressed wish that the project will bring about food sufficiency.

Godwin Emefiele, the apex bank governor congratulated Dangote on the feat.

He recalled that when President Buhari came into power, the president told him, his goal was about food sufficiency.

“So it is good you are commissioning the fertilizer plant yourself, and that posterity remembers you”, he said.

He recalled that the last Gross Domestic Product (GDP) statistics show that agriculture accounted for seven per cent.

He disclosed that so far, about $17.5 billion has gone into the fertilizer, refinery and petrochemical project.