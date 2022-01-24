Dangote’s petrochemicals, fertiliser plant to accelerate Africa’s economic growth – AfDB

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina has described Dangote Refinery and Fertiliser projects the a booster to Africa’s economic growth.

In a tour of AfDB the Dangote refinery and fertiliser projects at the weekend with the board members of the bank, the AFDB president said it was an honour for the continent as it would help Africa out of the out of the poverty circle especially with his aggressive employment generation scheme across most African countries.

According to him: “One of the things I admire the most about Alhaji Dangote is that, he actually believes in Nigeria, and he invests his money in Nigeria. He believes in Africa and invests in Africa. Nobody could invest the type of billions of dollars that is here, unless the person not only has the vision but also the commitment and passion for his country. We are extremely proud of you and of your commitment to the continent.

“Aliko is quite an inspirational and visionary business leader and for anybody to have done what I have seen here, I think that person deserves world class kudos for that… I see a company that I will proudly call Africa’s growth accelerator company. With this project, we see an acceleration of how to reduce imports. We see an acceleration on how to have an outbound on export; a value chain development and how to compete regionally and globally”, the top banker said.

“I am completely blown away with what I saw here today…I can’t believe what I saw…this project will reverse the huge sum the nation spends on foreign exchange…when you look at how much we import, it is about $57 billion worth of different products and we export only about $50.4bn, so we have to balance that with about $7bn and talking to them here, they showed us that they can have a domestic market of about $11bn and that is an incredible market and that will save Nigeria about $9 billion dollars, a year from importing petroleum products, so this is huge for Nigeria and even for Africa as a continent,” Adesina enthused.