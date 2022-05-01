Danish teenager Rune wins first ATP title in Munich

Danish teenager Holger Rune collected his first ATP title on Sunday when Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp retired during the first set of the final in Munich.

Rune, 19, was 4-3 down in the first set when his opponent retired after feeling chest pain, making him the first Danish winner of an ATP trophy since Kenneth Carlsen in 2005.

“This was probably the worst way to win a final,” said Rune, ranked 70th in the world.

“I was obviously expecting a very tough match and he came out very strong. I just wish him all the best, a speedy recovery, and we all just hope to see him back on the court very soon.”

Rune did not drop a set all week but his standout moment was the second round victory over world No 3 Alexander Zverev – his first win over a Top 10 player.

“I’m super happy, of course,” Rune said.

“If I look through the week, what a week. I played some unbelievable tennis, really fighting my way through it.”

Meanwhile, afael Nadal said his fitness was “far from perfect” as he prepares to return to action after a debilitating rib injury that has left him racing against time to get back to peak condition for the French Open.

The 35-year-old, who clinched a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open earlier this year, suffered a stress fracture in his rib at Indian Wells, where he lost in the final to Taylor Fritz on March 20.

The injury has forced him to miss the claycourt events in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

He is now battling to get back to his best before the French Open, which begins on May 22 and where he will bid for a record-extending 14th title.

The Spaniard will make his return at the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Open on Wednesday.

