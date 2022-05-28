Danjuma Goje wins APC Gombe central senatorial primaries 

Senator Danjuma Goje on Saturday won the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primaries for Gombe central zone.

The former governor of the state who is currently serving his third term in the red chamber would contest against Aliyu Abubakar Aliyu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election.

He scored a total of 100 votes out of the 105 votes cast to defeat his rivals Abubakar Muazu who polled three votes and former Minister of Transport, Senator Idris Abdullahi Idris, that got two votes.

