Dankwambo urges North-east to support Atiku

Gombe state Governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has described the victory of Atiku Abubakar at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential primary election as a honor to North-east region.

This was contained in a press statement signed and made available to journalists in Gombe by the Special Assistant, New Media , Abu-Ubaida Ibrahim Kuna.

He said the victory of Atiku Abubakar was ;“ Well deserved and a humbling honor to the entire North east zone that has never had the privilege to lead Nigeria in a democratic setting since the end of the First Republic”.

Governor Dankwambo congratulates Atiku Abubakar and pledged cooperation and full support to put an end to the retrogressive leadership of the APC in Nigeria,” the statement added.

He urged all PDP structures and people in the North east to rally round the Atiku Abubakar candidature and bring victory to the Northeast region for the good of a working Nigeria and for the benefit of all its people.

“Full support is what we owe candidate Atiku Abubakar and the PDP to change the APC’s obnoxious change.

“The last time the North east had Nigerian leadership to work for was with Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria’s first Prime Minister who laid the framework for a developing Nigeria.

“We have another opportunity to serve Nigeria, and the time is now”.

It will be recalled that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerged victorious in the primaries contest scoring higher than all the rest eleven contestants including Ibrahim H. Dankwambo in an open and transparent election.

Dankwambo has also called on all compatriots to join hands and ensure total victory for the PDP in the 2019 election

