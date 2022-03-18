Dankwambo, Wike, Fayose, Aduda woo Goje to PDP

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the immediate past Governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has visited his predecessor, Senator Danjuma Goje, at his Abuja residence to woo him back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dankwambo was accompanied by the Rivers state governor, Barrister Nyeson Wike; Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda; former Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose, and former member of the House of Representatives.

It was gathered that the meeting, held behind closed doors, was to lobby Senator Goje back to the PDP.

Goje, a former minister of power, was also a two-term (2003 to 2011) governor of Gombe state on the platform of the PDP and was succeeded by Dr Dankwambo.

A third time senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Goje had defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the build up to the 2015 general elections.