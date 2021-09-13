Dapines Global Investors opens nominations for Abuja excellence awards

Organisers of the yearly Abuja Business and Excellence Awards, Dapines Global Investors Ltd, has announced the second phase of the event with the official kick-off of public voting after a long period of open nomination from August 1- September 10, 2021.

Convener of the now celebrated annual event, Simon Tuleh, in a press statement made available to Blueprint, Sunday, said the annual get-together, which is organised to promote under-50 top executives in public service and the private sector in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has received warm acceptance from government and the general public.

Tuleh said the awards are two-fold – public service and private sector categories – in order to adequately capture about 20 award recipients across FCT and its adjoining domains in Abuja.

Among nominees for the public service award includes in the Most Outstanding Under-50 Public Servant for Innovation include Ahmad Salihijo, CEO, Rural Electrification Agency; Yemi Kale, CEO National Bureau of Statistics; Abdulrasheed Bawa, CEO EFCC; and Ms Victoria Akai, CEO Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Nominees for youth development include Hon Stella Okotete, Executive Director BDU, NEXIM Bank; Kemi Areola, SSA to the Hon Minister of Youths & Sports; Dr Sanusi Ohiare, Executive Director, REF, Rural Electrification Agency; and Dr Elijah Onyeagba, Nigeria Ambassador to the Republic of Burundi.

For rural impact, Ahmed Zakari, SSA to the President on Infrastructure; Ahmed Salihijo, CEO, R.E.A; Aisha Mahmud, Commissioner Consumer Affairs, NERC have been nominated while Aisha Ahmad, Deputy Governor F.S.S. Central Bank of Nigeria; Aisha Mahmud, Commissioner Consumer Affairs, NERC; Dr Sanusi Ohiare, Executive Director REF, Rural Electrification Agency; Yewande Sadiku, CEO, Nigeria Investment Promotions Commission were named for public relations impact among others.

The statement said Abuja’s top super store emerging brands like Payfair Supermarket with Bob Ugee as CEO; Vivian Iroche, CEO, Icemart Supermarket; Blinkers and BakanGizo Supermarkets were also nominated.

The voting, according to the organizers, will lasts till 18th October of 2021 and selected public participants who vote as many times as possible will be qualified for rewards through the sponsorship of Suburban Fibre Company, owners of Legend Internet, Layer3, Binani Press, AStevens Solar, Cosgrove, Acorns & Gold Boutique.

The public can vote for one or more of any of the nominees listed by sending preferred contestant’s name via SMS/WhatsApp to 08029640726, email: [email protected] or Facebook and Instagram with the handle Abujabeawards.

