Dare appoints Abba Yola as CoS

Alhaji Abba Abdullahi Yola has been announced as the Chief of Staff(CoS) to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Chief Sunday Dare

He is also the Ciroman Yola.

A veteran, he has been involved directly with sport as an athlete /player and administrator over several years.

He is expected to bring his vast experience to bear on this new assignment having worked closely with the ministry in the past.

He has acquired administrative and sport administration experience that can be used to enhance and better the administration of any government organization, most especially in the sports and youth sectors of the country.

