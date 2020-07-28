Dare assures SIP will stand test of time

July 28, 2020 Lekan Olaseinde Sports 0

 A new  dawn  beckons  for Nigerian  sports with the presentation  of  the new Sports Industry Policy (SIP)  with  Minister of Youth  and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare  assuring that the policy would stand the test of time.    

Speaking  while receiving    the Draft National Sports Industry Policy, Mr Dare said  the event  was  a  milestone , with the capacity to change the face of running sports business in Nigeria

 While congratulating  members of the steering committee of the Sports Industry Working Group (SIWG), the policy validation committee and the National sport industry policy drafting committee the relevant MDAs,   and ministries for their commitment in  bringing the draft sports industry policy  into reality.   ” On behalf  of the Federal  Ministry of   Youth and Sports Development, I congratulate  all members of the  committee  for this giant stride, your commitment, dedication  and doggedness to bring this draft sports  policy  to reality.  Your  efforts  are highly appreciated. This policy  no doubt is a new dawn  that will drive the process of moving sports away from being recreational to business. I  recall the opportunity I had during the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit, to chair its Sports Industry Business Roundtable Session. The session featured various speakers from all sectors emphasizing the challenges in developing sports as a viable business sector capable of attracting investments and delivering returns to investors. This gave birth to setting up various groups to review our 2009 sports policy which no doubt is  now obsolete. 

“However the draft National Sports Industry Policy is a review of the 2009 edition, which is principally intended to update the norms and values in the sports industry in achieving the mandate, vision and mission of the Federal Ministry of Youth and sports Development in line with international best practices.  

“It is important to note that this reviewed National Sports Industry Policy will proffer solutions to 4 key trigger issues – 3 I s and I P that will take sports to the next level – Infrastructure, Investment, Incentives and policy.”

The Minister also commended  the Permanent Secretary, Mr Gabriel Aduda, Mr Ufot Udeme the co-chairman and other members of the committee  for their valuable contributions towards the  drafting the new National sport industry policy 

The  National sports industry policy will be unveiled to the general public and the National council of sports for comments  and feedback   before it would be officially presented to the Federal Executive Council for final  approval. 

You searched: ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*